lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Stake Boosted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after acquiring an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $123,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after acquiring an additional 394,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $280.00 to $223.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of lululemon athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LULU opened at $169.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.86. lululemon athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $159.25 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.