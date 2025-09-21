Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR) versus HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Head-To-Head Contrast

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) and Mach Natural Resources (NYSE:MNR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 78.9% of HighPeak Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Mach Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Mach Natural Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy $1.07 billion 0.79 $95.07 million $0.86 7.78 Mach Natural Resources $1.01 billion 1.54 $185.18 million $1.94 6.76

Mach Natural Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HighPeak Energy. Mach Natural Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HighPeak Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Mach Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy 12.59% 7.10% 3.75% Mach Natural Resources 20.83% 23.23% 13.02%

Dividends

HighPeak Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Mach Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.6%. HighPeak Energy pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mach Natural Resources pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HighPeak Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mach Natural Resources has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mach Natural Resources has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for HighPeak Energy and Mach Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mach Natural Resources 0 1 4 1 3.00

HighPeak Energy currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Mach Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Mach Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mach Natural Resources is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Mach Natural Resources beats HighPeak Energy on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Mach Natural Resources

Mach Natural Resources LP, an independent upstream oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas, and the panhandle of Texas. It also owns a portfolio of midstream assets, as well as owns plants and water infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

