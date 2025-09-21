MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives $21.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $24.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.73. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a yield of 236.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the second quarter valued at $319,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

