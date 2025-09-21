Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 1.1% After Insider Selling

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.29. 62,396,148 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 44,830,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $478,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,755,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,275,612.82. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $564,047.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 318,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,171,270.72. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Marathon Digital’s revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,811,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,832,000 after buying an additional 1,028,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,455,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,225,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,669,000 after purchasing an additional 315,499 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 7.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,781,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,329,000 after acquiring an additional 491,245 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,301,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

