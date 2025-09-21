Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Marcus Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MCS opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.27 million, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Marcus had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $206.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marcus will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Marcus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marcus’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,375,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

