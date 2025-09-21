Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Bought by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505,548 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,038,594,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32,120.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,515,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,966 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,370,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,044 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,321,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,792,000 after acquiring an additional 581,930 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE MMC opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.01 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

