Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.60.

Masimo Trading Down 1.8%

MASI stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Masimo has a twelve month low of $113.54 and a twelve month high of $194.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.74.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Masimo had a negative net margin of 24.85% and a positive return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director William R. Jellison purchased 3,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $145.98 per share, with a total value of $437,940.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,244.20. This represents a 167.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $6,686,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $12,645,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

