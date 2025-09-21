MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB reduced its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,112,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,875 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 4.7% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $175,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.02, for a total transaction of $11,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,398,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,839,029,289.50. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,020,022 shares of company stock worth $677,418,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average is $143.62. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

