M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 248 to GBX 220. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&C Saatchi traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.03), with a volume of 110866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.98).
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.67.
View Our Latest Report on M&C Saatchi
M&C Saatchi Stock Up 2.7%
M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.
M&C Saatchi Company Profile
We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&C Saatchi
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for M&C Saatchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&C Saatchi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.