M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 248 to GBX 220. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. M&C Saatchi traded as low as GBX 146.50 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 151 ($2.03), with a volume of 110866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.98).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAA. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 to GBX 200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on M&C Saatchi from GBX 215 to GBX 185 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 201.67.

M&C Saatchi Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.73. The company has a market capitalization of £183.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. M&C Saatchi had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 2.43%.

M&C Saatchi Company Profile

We are a global marketing services business working across a wide variety of industry sectors with a strategy focused on winning new business and starting new businesses.

