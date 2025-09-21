Medical Properties Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 52,662 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 67% compared to the average volume of 31,548 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.4%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 29,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,760 shares during the period. Novem Group purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

