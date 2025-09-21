Micron Technology (MU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect Micron Technology to post earnings of $2.77 per share and revenue of $11.0485 billion for the quarter. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS.Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Micron Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $170.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Micron Technology from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. CLSA assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.32, for a total transaction of $3,716,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 264,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,864,415.52. This represents a 11.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $2,502,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 166,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,812,423.83. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,946 shares of company stock worth $34,242,567. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 37.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,129,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 50.2% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,457,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,086 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,748,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,466,000 after buying an additional 42,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,588,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after buying an additional 163,449 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Micron Technology by 198.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,588,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.