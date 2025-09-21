MillerKnoll (MLKN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $910.9670 million for the quarter. MillerKnoll has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.320-0.38 EPS.Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MillerKnoll to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. MillerKnoll has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is -133.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 230,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 358.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.6% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MLKN. Zacks Research raised MillerKnoll from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MillerKnoll has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

