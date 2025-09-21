Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Price

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 2.1%

STX opened at $221.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.53. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $221.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.77.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 169.60% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James Ci Lee sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $171,149.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,413.52. This represents a 81.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.26, for a total transaction of $79,645.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,659.88. This represents a 2.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,935 shares of company stock worth $12,289,616. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

