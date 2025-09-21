Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 57,500 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,800 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 13,194.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 2,260 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $14.38 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 68.06% and a negative return on equity of 58.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 789,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,316,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,426,870. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock valued at $577,593. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

