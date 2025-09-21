Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Clorox by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.18.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $1,861,774.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 54,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. The trade was a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox stock opened at $121.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $116.53 and a twelve month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 377.86% and a net margin of 11.40%.Clorox’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 76.07%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

