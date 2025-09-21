Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 4,500 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,025 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $14,560,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 5,519.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $12,744,000 after buying an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 25.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $103.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.59.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 196,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $14,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $154,901.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,833 shares of company stock worth $14,941,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

