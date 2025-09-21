Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the first quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Down 0.9%

NUE opened at $133.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.83. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $170.52.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

