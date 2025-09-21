Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,413.24. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $664,079.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,222.72. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock worth $1,714,544 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $136.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.