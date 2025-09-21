Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,922,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,176,000 after buying an additional 516,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,957,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,252,000 after buying an additional 131,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,528,000 after buying an additional 387,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,466,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,726,000 after buying an additional 75,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 16.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,321,000 after buying an additional 320,580 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.82. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $144.16.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.