Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,466,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,945,629,000 after purchasing an additional 424,936 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,165 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,801 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

OMC opened at $75.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

