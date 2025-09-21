Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $6.26 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $41,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $355.00 to $296.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of FDS opened at $289.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $384.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.84.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total transaction of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,711.68. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total transaction of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. The trade was a 39.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock worth $5,825,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

