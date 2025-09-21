Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Holdings in Stantec Inc. $STN

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stantec by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $109.66 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Stantec had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 5.62%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Stantec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.784-3.880 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1635 per share. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 24.09%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

