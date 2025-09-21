Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 30,600 United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $15,089,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $10,773,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 7,225.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after acquiring an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $51.44 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.86 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michelle Freyre sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $82,917.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,375.77. This represents a 52.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. The trade was a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,791 shares of company stock worth $9,992,318 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

