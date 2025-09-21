Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases Shares of 96,000 Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 62,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

