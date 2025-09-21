Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $114,440,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $57,068,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 33,661.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,151,000 after purchasing an additional 196,921 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $35,455,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $216.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.55. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.00 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 21.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.58.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

