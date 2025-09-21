Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $206,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.7% during the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 774.3% during the second quarter. Burr Financial Services LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $165,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $916.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $807.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.79. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $954.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at $94,851,900. The trade was a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,792 shares of company stock valued at $41,066,150 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

