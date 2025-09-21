Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.1905.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.8%

MNST opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $637,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,402.43. The trade was a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

