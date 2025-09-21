National Bankshares Lowers Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target to C$0.55

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.73.

CVE:MAI opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.75. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.25 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

