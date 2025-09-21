Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Nektar Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.2%

Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $55.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.06. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.95.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 631.43% and a negative net margin of 163.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Nektar Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $311,235.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,777.98. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $57,687.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,326.24. This represents a 8.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,178 shares of company stock worth $938,776 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.