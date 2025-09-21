New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 40.6% – What’s Next?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) was up 40.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 153,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 62,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 52.48 and a quick ratio of 17.88.

About New Age Metals

(Get Free Report)

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.