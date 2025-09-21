New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 40.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 40.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 153,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 62,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

