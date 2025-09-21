Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Receives $5.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank set a $4.00 price target on shares of Nexa Resources and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Nexa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $658.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.89. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $708.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.20 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

