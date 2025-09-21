NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.69. NextDecade shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 1,577,009 shares changing hands.

Get NextDecade alerts:

Specifically, Director Edward Andrew Jr. Scoggins bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 200,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,452.20. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner purchased 357,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,492,006.58. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,274,894 shares in the company, valued at $64,738,760.12. This represents a 4.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In other NextDecade news, CEO Matthew K. Schatzman purchased 281,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $2,009,910.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,246,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,458,696.24. This represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised NextDecade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextDecade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NextDecade Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.35.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). Analysts anticipate that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 137.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 21,395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

(Get Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.