Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Receives $65.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.8421.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nextracker by 703.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 796.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 1,737.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.
NXT opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $72.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
