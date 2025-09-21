Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $77.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nextracker traded as high as $72.12 and last traded at $71.42, with a volume of 635181 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.48.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nextracker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho set a $66.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Nextracker to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nextracker

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 195,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,744,400. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $2,321,454 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 56.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,237,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,445 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 72.5% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,630,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,617 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter worth about $58,122,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter worth about $40,356,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.70.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.