Nitin Agrawal Sells 38,422 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,589.84. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $323,314.72.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $540,839.90.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CRWV opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.12.

Institutional Trading of CoreWeave

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

