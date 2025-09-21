Nitin Agrawal Sells 38,422 Shares of CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 38,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $4,540,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 145,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,589.84. This represents a 20.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nitin Agrawal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Nitin Agrawal sold 63,230 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $7,289,786.70.
- On Tuesday, August 26th, Nitin Agrawal sold 3,512 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $323,314.72.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Nitin Agrawal sold 6,010 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $540,839.90.
CoreWeave Price Performance
CRWV opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRWV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on CoreWeave from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised CoreWeave to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.12.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRWV
Institutional Trading of CoreWeave
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at $47,000.
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Caterpillar Stock Hits All-Time High—Is There More Room to Run?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Berkshire-Backed Lennar Slides After Weak Q3 Earnings
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Analysts Turn Bullish on Hershey—Is Pepsi the Next Value Play?
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.