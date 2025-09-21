Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

