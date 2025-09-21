Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Receives $13.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nkarta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 3,437.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Nkarta has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nkarta will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

