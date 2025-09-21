Noble Financial Issues Positive Estimate for RAIL Earnings

Get Freightcar America alerts:

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Freightcar America in a research report issued on Thursday, September 18th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RAIL stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Freightcar America has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $174.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Freightcar America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 435.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 114,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter worth $813,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freightcar America by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Freightcar America news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $68,565.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,326 shares in the company, valued at $432,300.34. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

