NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 877 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,403,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,416,000 after purchasing an additional 626,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,166,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,059,000 after purchasing an additional 433,567 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 442,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,952.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 217,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Textron Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TXT opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.70 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.05.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

