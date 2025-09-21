NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 715 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 361 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at $865,767.07. This represents a 58.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $780,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $114.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 181.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $115.35.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 68.02% and a net margin of 2.61%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.300-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 253.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tapestry from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. TD Cowen raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.