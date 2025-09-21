NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 800 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.56, for a total value of $586,848.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,557,710.96. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,203.50. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,783 shares of company stock worth $18,710,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $512.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.4%

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $796.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $683.84 and its 200-day moving average is $514.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $806.58. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $1.69. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.28%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.