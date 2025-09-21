NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 606 Shares of Regions Financial Corporation $RF

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $675,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.13. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

