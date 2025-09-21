NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Corporation $ALB

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.7% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 50,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 243,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,503,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Baird R W lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $81.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.18. Albemarle Corporation has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently -17.38%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

