NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,777 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,028,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,262,000 after buying an additional 2,882,928 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,083,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,455,000 after buying an additional 721,947 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,026,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,598,000 after buying an additional 3,507,150 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invesco by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,985,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,968,000 after buying an additional 605,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,452,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,551,000 after buying an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the sale, the director owned 29,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,392.60. This trade represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

