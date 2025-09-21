NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Target Corporation $TGT

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Target alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 407.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,970,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,666,672,000 after buying an additional 12,825,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1,364.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,289,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $186,361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 35.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,370,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Target by 572.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,965 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $88.12 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.