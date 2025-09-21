NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 274.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,119,000 after acquiring an additional 763,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRNA. BTIG Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $106.02 on Friday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.09 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%.The business had revenue of $103.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share news, Director David R. Ebsworth sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $25,018.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 880,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,569,756.86. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Sinha sold 4,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $56,869.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,631.68. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,584 shares of company stock worth $7,103,274 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

