NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Edison International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Edison International Stock Up 0.2%

Edison International stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

