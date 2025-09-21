NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,634,000 after buying an additional 229,601 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $212.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.57 and a 12-month high of $220.32.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.23 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 10.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. Research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

