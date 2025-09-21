NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $103.87 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.64.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

