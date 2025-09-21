NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,809,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,090,000 after buying an additional 6,109,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at $155,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 6,594.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after purchasing an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $62.12 and a one year high of $74.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.26.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

